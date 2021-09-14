By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amazon is adding thousands of jobs across Pennsylvania, including here in the Pittsburgh region.

The massive e-commerce company officially announced Tuesday morning it will add 4,500 jobs in Pennsylvania. One-thousand of those will be in the Pittsburgh region.

With the opening of its newest facility in Imperial last week, Amazon said it needs more people on its payroll in Pittsburgh.

“These are jobs that pay somewhere between $17 and $18 an hour to start in Pittsburgh,” said Steve Kelly, a regional spokesperson for Amazon. “They come with top-notch health care and dental benefits. They have paid leave and paid family leave. These are jobs that offer family-sustaining wages.”

“You’re seeing that Amazon really does value its relationship with the Steel City,” he added.

Kelly said that over the last decade, Amazon has invested over $1 billion in the Pittsburgh region. For future growth, Amazon wants to build a warehouse that is double the size of the Monroeville Mall on the site of the former Westinghouse Technology and Research Park in Churchill.

Some residents oppose that project, and there are ongoing public hearings on the plan.

