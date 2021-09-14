PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA has learned that Amazon is planning to hire hundreds of new workers as it expands in the Pittsburgh area.
Amazon prides itself on the fast delivery of online orders. But to do that, the world's largest online retail store has to have fulfillment and distribution centers in most major markets. Pittsburgh is no exception.
With the opening of its newest facility in Imperial last week, Amazon says it needs more people on its payroll in Pittsburgh. The company told KDKA’s Jon Delano that it will announce Tuesday the total number of workers it will be hiring, and it will be “substantial”
“These are jobs that pay somewhere between $17 and $18 an hour to start in Pittsburgh,” said Steve Kelly, a regional spokesperson for Amazon. “They come with top-notch health care and dental benefits. They have paid leave and paid family leave. These are jobs that offer family-sustaining wages.”
“You’re seeing that Amazon really does value its relationship with the Steel City,” he added.
"You're seeing that Amazon really does value its relationship with the Steel City," he added.

Kelly said that over the last decade, Amazon has invested over $1 billion in the Pittsburgh region. For future growth, Amazon wants to build a warehouse that is double the size of the Monroeville Mall on the site of the former Westinghouse Technology and Research Park in Churchill.
Some residents oppose that project, and there are ongoing public hearings on the plan.