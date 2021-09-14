By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – The daughter of Brandon Short, a star linebacker for Penn State who went on to play in the NFL, was shot and killed in McKeesport Monday.
“My heart is broken. I’ve lost the light of my life, my oldest daughter Karli passed away this morning in a senseless act of gun violence,” Brandon Short, who also sits on the PSU Board of Trustees, wrote on Facebook.
Allegheny County Police say first responders were called to the 300 block of 25th Street around 10:30 Monday morning. They found a woman suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.
Twenty-six-year-old Karli Short was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The love she had was so pure and true. The world lost a beautiful soul,” Brandon Short said.
Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation. There's been no word on possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
