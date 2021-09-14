By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ETNA (KDKA) — One of the greatest places in the United States is right here in Western Pennsylvania.
Butler Street in Etna has been named 2021’s ‘Great Place’ winner in the Streets category.
The designation comes from Pennsylvania’s chapter of the American Planning Association.
The judges were impressed with Butler Street’s transformation into the beautiful and pedestrian-friendly place it has become.
Butler Street is home to several shops and restaurants, making it a place for both locals and visitors.