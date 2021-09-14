BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
A funeral at his high school on Monday commemorated the life of the 22-year-old Soviak.
BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio sailor killed in a suicide bomber attack during the recent evacuation mission in Afghanistan has been laid to rest in his hometown.

Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak grew up in Berlin Heights in northern Ohio.

The itinerary of events rests on a bench during the funeral of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at Edison High School Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Milan, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The sailor died along with 12 other U.S. service members in the bomb attack Aug. 26 at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport during the airlift in the conflict’s final days.

Family members recalled him as an adventurer who threw himself into everything he did with passion.

