HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is withdrawing his nominee to be Pennsylvania’s top elections official.
Wolf on Monday said Veronica Degraffenreid would continue to head the Department of State on an acting basis and accused state Senate Republicans of turning the confirmation process into a partisan charade.READ MORE: Police Investigating After Man Shot In The Lower Back In Homewood
Wolf nominated Degraffenreid to head the Department of State in March, calling her a nationally respected elections administration expert with experience heading up voting operations in North Carolina.READ MORE: Kennywood, Idlewild Hiring For More Than 100 Halloween Positions
Wolf says the highest-ranking state senator, Republican Sen. Jake Corman of Centre County, has accused Degraffenreid of hiding something without giving her an opportunity to respond.
Corman spokesman Jason Thompson offered no immediate comment.MORE NEWS: Funeral Honors Maxton Soviak, Sailor Killed In Afghanistan Attack
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)