WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Moniteau School District is losing the leader who guided them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a tough decision for me to leave,” said Superintendent Tom Samosky. “It’s a wonderful school district.”

Samosky started his first superintendent position there in January of 2020. But after more than a year and a half, he decided to resign.

He made the announcement at the Monday night school board meeting and said it was for personal reasons.

“Anytime you step into a new position, it’s challenging, but again it’s exciting as well,” said Samosky. “When there’s a need and you’re able to work with your colleagues to meet that need, it’s very rewarding.”

Like most school districts, Samosky says he had to overcome any problems presented by the pandemic.

Most recently, Samosky says they switched to virtual learning for three days because of an uptick in COVID cases.

“Our faculty and administration really pulled together during the pandemic, developed a number of new programs to support learning and I’m just so proud to be part of this district,” said Samosky.

“Within 11 days, the students had Chrome Books, and we were teaching online,” said Dr. Michael Panza, the Moniteau School Board President. “We were very much ahead of the curve in education to all of our students. Of course, there’s always trepidation, but Tom was quick to acclimate himself to our community, our school district.”

Dr. Panza says they are lucky to have a leader like Samosky, and they’re sad to see him go.

Samoksy will continue his career at the Fort Cherry School District in Washington County, which is closer to his home.

Meanwhile, the board is looking for a replacement.

“We’re going to work together, so we’re able to get someone in place here so I can help with that transition, said Samosky. “That’s the end goal — to make this as smooth as possible.”

Applications are due by Oct. 1.