HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Republicans on the Pennsylvania House Health Committee voted that the state's acting health secretary violated the law when she mandated masks in schools.
The panel voted along party lines to send a letter insisting that Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam's school mask mandate go through a regulatory review process.
Beam issued the mask mandate at the end of last month, saying COVID-19 cases in kids rose nearly 300% in about six weeks. The state says she signed the order under her authority provided by the Disease Prevention and Control Law.
The mask mandate has been met with protests and legal action.
Critics argue that the regulatory process could take years to complete.