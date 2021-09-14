PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Board of Public Education has approved the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet.

It was the next step since Hamlet announced he will exit the job on Oct. 1 following backlash from a state ethics investigation into his spending. The board was expected to accept his resignation.

The two items on the agenda include approving his resignation and his separation and release agreement.

According to district solicitor Ira Weiss, under his contract, Hamlet would receive a year’s compensation; the actual value of his benefits, including his accumulated leave days; a year’s value of health insurance; plus a $19,000 contribution to a tax-deferred account. Weiss says that brings the grand total to an estimated $399,000.

Weiss said the board was already well-aware of the terms of the mutual agreement to leave.

“The board understands the arrangement. It was fully discussed with them in several executive sessions where they carefully considered the ethics report and what their options were,” said Weiss.

There were only eight board members present as Sala Udin was absent during the vote. The board approved the resignation of Hamlet with seven yes votes and one abstention from Kevin Carter.

However, Board President Sylvia Wilson made clear she only voted yes because Hamlet wants to leave. She went on to offer somewhat of a heartfelt thank you to the soon-to-be-former superintendent and his contribution to the district.