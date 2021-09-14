SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Two fugitives from Virginia are in the Westmoreland County Jail after federal agents captured them in a South Greensburg hotel room.

U.S. Marshals say they found Travis R. Brown and Candi Jo Royer and suspected meth. Investigators say they also want to talk to the two about a missing 3-year-old girl.

Brown and Royer face serious drug charges but officials in Virginia want answers as to what’s happened to 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.

Marshals raided a hotel room at the Knight’s Inn in South Greensburg. According to court documents, they had to break into where Brown and Royer were staying after the two refused to open the door.

Once inside they found 29-year-old Brown and 31-year-old Royer as well as what officials describe as multiple checks allegedly stolen in Virginia and “two large rocks of methamphetamine.”

Marshals along with state police say they were hoping to find 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.

In prison in Virginia, the child’s mother allegedly placed the little girl in Royer’s care in 2020. Cuthriell was the last seen alive in February of this year. Members of the Augusta County Virginia Sheriff’s Department arrived in Hempfield Township to question the pair regarding the welfare of the child.

“The number one question is, ‘I wanna know where this child is.’ My office and me are dedicated to finding where this child is and we are working non-stop to find out where this child is, is she OK, and bring a logical conclusion to this. It’s heartwrenching,” said Augusta County Sheriff Don Smith.

Royer and Brown remain in the Westmoreland County Jail on multiple felony drug counts. Officials in Augusta County are arranging extradition of both to Virginia.