By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 417 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths.READ MORE: Safe2Say Something Program Partners With Sandy Hook Promise To Offer Young People An Outlet To Report Safety Concerns
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 326 are confirmed and 91 are probable cases.
All the new deaths happened this month. One was in the 25-49 age group, two were in the 50-64 age group and 12 were in the 65+ age group.READ MORE: Popeyes Restaurant Proposed In New Kensington
There have been 7,912 total hospitalizations and 114,775 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,112.MORE NEWS: Florida Teen Accused Of Calling Bomb Threat Into Canon-McMillan High School
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: