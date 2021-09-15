By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two dozen Democratic attorneys general, including Josh Shapiro, are joining the U.S. Department of Justice's fight against Texas' newly-passed abortion law.
Shapiro is among 23 leaders filing an amicus brief.
The group argues the law violates Roe V. Wade, which rules abortions are legal before a pregnancy is viable.
Last week, the Department of Justice announced it is suing Texas over the law, which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.