By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A big name in music is coming to Pittsburgh this weekend.READ MORE: Visit Pittsburgh Proposes Extra 2% Fee For Hotel Rentals In The City
Chaka Kahn will perform at the 11th annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival this year.READ MORE: Allegheny County Council Votes Against Mask Requirement Legislation
The 10-time Grammy winner will take the stage on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. at the Benedum Center.
The festival runs through Sunday and proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for those in attendance.MORE NEWS: Lights, Camera, Zoom: Is Leaving Your Camera On During Virtual Meetings Leading To Burnout?
The full lineup of the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival can be found on their website.