BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Benedum Center, Chaka Khan, Local TV, Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A big name in music is coming to Pittsburgh this weekend.

READ MORE: Visit Pittsburgh Proposes Extra 2% Fee For Hotel Rentals In The City

Chaka Kahn will perform at the 11th annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival this year.

READ MORE: Allegheny County Council Votes Against Mask Requirement Legislation

The 10-time Grammy winner will take the stage on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. at the Benedum Center.

The festival runs through Sunday and proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for those in attendance.

MORE NEWS: Lights, Camera, Zoom: Is Leaving Your Camera On During Virtual Meetings Leading To Burnout?

The full lineup of the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival can be found on their website.