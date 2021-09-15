'Tough As Nails' New Challengers Announced For Season 3The cast includes a fire captain, crop duster, lineman, and ironworker, among others.

Survivor 41: Downloadable Survivor Pool'Survivor 41' is just one week away! Get ready for the brand-new two-hour premiere Wednesday, September 22nd, and start your own Survivor pool!

These Millennials Were 'Worldly, Wise & Funny': Author Jeff Hobbs On Book 'Show Them You're Good'Author Jeff Hobbs talks with us about his new book that follows four Los Angeles high school boys and their quest to get into Ivy League schools.

Amanda Kloots & Akbar Gbajabiamila On CBS' 'The Talk': 'Nobody Else Is Doing This'Amanda Kloots & Akbar Gbajabiamila preview a new season of "The Talk" on CBS and share how their journeys through the NFL and Broadway prepared them both for this moment.

Daisy Haggard On Being 'Back To Life's Creator, Co-Writer And Star: 'It's A Huge Privelege'Daisy Haggard brings 'Back To Life' back to Showtime starting today in the U.S. Season two is now available in its entirety with all six episodes ready to stream.

Leslie Odom Jr. Announced As Host For 'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!' On CBS And Paramount+The special will celebrate the return to live theater and commemorate the 74th Annual Tony Awards for the 2019-2020 season in a four-hour television and streaming event.