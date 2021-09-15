BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The historic Croatian Fraternal Union can be torn down – but there is one stipulation.

The City Planning Commission approved Pitt’s plan to tear down the building but said that its facade must remain.

The building is located on Forbes Avenue near Pitt’s campus and the university is planning to tear it down.

However, they do plan to rebuild the terra cotta facade when they replace it with a new building.