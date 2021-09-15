By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The historic Croatian Fraternal Union can be torn down – but there is one stipulation.READ MORE: PennDOT And Partners Promote Safety Ahead Of Rescheduled St. Patrick's Day Parade
The City Planning Commission approved Pitt’s plan to tear down the building but said that its facade must remain.READ MORE: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Says He Would've Issued Statewide Mask Mandate If Law Allowed
The building is located on Forbes Avenue near Pitt’s campus and the university is planning to tear it down.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Republicans Planning To Subpoena Records That Detail Voting Information
However, they do plan to rebuild the terra cotta facade when they replace it with a new building.