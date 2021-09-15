MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The family of a resident living at a local care facility said their loved one is being quarantined for far too long.

A concerned grandchild KDKA’s Pam Surnao spoke with boarded a plane from New York City to Pittsburgh just to take his grandmother back home.

Justin Welch said Apple Blossom Senior Living in Moon Township was quarantining vaccinated residents, and he feels the restrictions have gone too far.

“Thirty days for people at that age to be by themselves, the point for them being in there is for them to not be by themselves,” Welch said.

WATCH: Briana Smith Reports

Welch and his family reached out to KDKA about his grandmother’s limited assistance facility, where residents have been quarantined since Labor Day.

This week, they learned the quarantine is being extended until the beginning of October.

“It doesn’t seem as if everybody should have been sequestered to their room,” Welch said. “It seems to me, the people who were testing positive should have been kept to their rooms.”

Traditions Management runs Apple Blossom. They confirmed to KDKA that one resident tested positive and then another at their Moon facility.

All residents are vaccinated, but Traditions Management said it remains to be seen if the vaccinated residents who contracted COVID-19 have the Delta variant.

“With (COVID-19) as highly contagious as this is, we don’t want to take the chance of any residents contracting it,” said Rose Siddle, the regional VP of operations for Traditions Management. “We are being directed by the Allegheny Health Network and following the CDC guidelines.”

Welch said his grandmother and other residents live in independent apartments. The quarantine rules mean no visitors, and residents can’t travel outside the facility other than a walk alone.

Welch added that he worries about his grandmother’s state of mind. She suffers from early-onset dementia, and Welch will be staying with her until the quarantine is over.

“I’m allowed to go to a restaurant. Why are they aren’t allowed to go to the dining hall?” Welch said.

The company said Allegheny Health Network will be at the facility on Wednesday to do additional testing.