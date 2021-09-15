By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) – A state trooper in Mercer County was arrested for allegedly altering military orders and forging a signature.
The State Police say trooper Jamhal Simon altered military orders he got as a member of the Ohio Air National Guard and forged the signature of a non-commissioned officer.
He's facing misdemeanor charges of forgery and tampering with records or identification.
Simon has been with the State Police since 2015 and is assigned to the patrol section of Troop D, Mercer. Police say he’s been suspended without pay pending resolution of the charges.