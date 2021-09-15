BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Trooper Jamhal Simon has been suspended without pay pending resolution of the charges.
Filed Under:Forgery, Local TV, Mercer, Mercer County, Pennsylvania State Police, State Police, Tampering

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) – A state trooper in Mercer County was arrested for allegedly altering military orders and forging a signature.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Storms With High Winds, Hail And Flash Flooding Possible As Cold Front Moves Through

The State Police say trooper Jamhal Simon altered military orders he got as a member of the Ohio Air National Guard and forged the signature of a non-commissioned officer.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: September Payments Arriving In Parents' Bank Accounts

He’s facing misdemeanor charges of forgery and tampering with records or identification.

MORE NEWS: Woman Critically Injured In Wilkinsburg Shooting

Simon has been with the State Police since 2015 and is assigned to the patrol section of Troop D, Mercer. Police say he’s been suspended without pay pending resolution of the charges.