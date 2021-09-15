By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – No fans will be allowed at Friday night’s Penn Hills football game after a student was shot at Haunted Hills Hayride.

Central Catholic High School student Stephen Eason was killed and a Penn Hills High School student was injured when gunfire broke out at the Halloween attraction over the weekend.

“We have been advised that unresolved feelings and emotions about what happened last weekend in North Versailles are being further fueled by a county-level police investigation that remains open,” the Penn Hills School District wrote on its website.

Detectives said Eason was at the hayride with a group of friends when he saw the other victim fighting with the suspect. Police said he jumped in to try and help. Investigators said the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired three times, striking Eason and the other victim in the shoulder before taking off.

Attendance for the Penn Hills-Woodland Hills game will be limited to players, coaches and essential event staff.

“Beyond the obvious consideration of public safety, we believe this event restriction will give both football teams the opportunity to enjoy being kids for the night and to engage in healthy competition that is free of worries about who might be onsite during the game and for what purpose,” the district said.

The game will be livestreamed.

No arrests have been made in connection with the double shooting at Haunted Hills Hayride.