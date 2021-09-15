BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A second shooter has been arrested in the death of a 17-year-old Penn Hills student.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit caught 19-year-old Daeshuan Smith on Wednesday in New Kensington. He’s been charged with homicide, conspiracy and firearms violations in 17-year-old Darin Hobdy’s death.

(Photo: Allegheny County Police)

Hobdy was pronounced dead at the scene after a shooting on the 2100 block of Valentine Street in Wilkinsburg on May 23.

In June, Deontae Nalls was also charged with homicide in connection with the shooting. A warrant was issued for Smith in July.

Smith will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraingment.