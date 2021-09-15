By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman was critically injured after she was shot in Wilkinsburg.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Storms With High Winds, Hail And Flash Flooding Possible As Cold Front Moves Through
Allegheny County Police say dispatchers were notified of a shooting on the 900 block of Center Street around 12:20 Wednesday afternoon.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: September Payments Arriving In Parents' Bank Accounts
First responders found the woman shot in the abdomen. She was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.
Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation. There’s been no word on any possible suspects.MORE NEWS: Mercer County State Trooper Arrested On Forgery, Tampering Charges
Anyone with information is asked to call County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.