PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man pleaded guilty to killing another man during a robbery in 2015.
Randy Johnson pleased guilty to third degree murder, robbery and conspiracy in connection with Deron McCray’s death.
Investigators say Johnson was already in jail in 2019 when he confessed to McCray's murder. According to court paperwork, Johnson told police that he thought McCray had drugs and guns in his home in the 1400 block of Chicago Street, so he, his brother and another man took the "neighborhood gun" and tried to rob him.
The criminal complaint says Johnston told police that when he saw McCray reach towards his waistband where his handgun was, Johnson shot him once in the chest.
Investigators say Johnson's brother had already been charged and pled guilty in 2016 in connection with the case.
In connection with the plea, Johnson was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in the state penitentiary.