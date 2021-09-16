By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 574 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.READ MORE: Can Kids Be Harmed By Wearing Masks To Protect Against COVID?
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 365 are confirmed and 209 are probable cases.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership Moves 60th Anniversary Light Up Night Celebration To Saturday
There have been 7,915 total hospitalizations and 115,349 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,114.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,786 New Cases, 72 Additional Deaths
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: