NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) — A balloon release was held to remember the 15-year-old Central Catholic High School student who was shot and killed over the weekend.
The release ceremony was held five days after Steven Eason, a sophomore at the high school, was killed at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles.
Investigators said around 50 to 100 people were at Haunted Hills Hayride when the shooting happened between the ticket booth and red barn on Saturday night. The gunman shot Eason and another 15-year-old who attends Penn Hills High School. At last check, the second victim is in critical condition.
Detectives said Eason was at the hayride with a group of friends when he saw the other victim fighting with the suspect. Police said Eason jumped in to try and help. Investigators said the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired three times, striking Eason and the other victim before taking off.
Allegheny County police say they are making progress in the investigation. They are still looking for cell phone videos from Saturday.
The Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles reopens Friday.