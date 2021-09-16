By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLAIRTON (KDKA) – Clairton City School District has announced that fans will not be in the stands this Friday for the football team’s game against Leechburg.READ MORE: SWAT Situation In Washington County Ends In Arrest Of Man Wanted For Attempted Homicide
In a message sent to families, the district said that out of an abundance of caution, they have reached an agreement with Leechburg to only allow football players and staff will be in attendance.READ MORE: Mustafa Alowemer Expected To Plead Guilty To Planning To Bomb Legacy International Worship Center
The game will also be live-streamed for the public on YouTube.
“The safety of our students, staff, and entire community and surrounding communities is our number one priority,” the district said.MORE NEWS: UPMC Names President Of Hospitals And President Of Physician Services
The link to the game can be found here.