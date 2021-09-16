By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are set to start a new traffic project next week in Squirrell Hill.
Starting Monday, crews will install four new speed humps on Beechwood Boulevard between Rosemont Lane and Luster Street.
Local leaders say drivers speed down the street, increasing the risk of crashes.
The work is scheduled to take about a week.