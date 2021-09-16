BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Three people were shot in the leg and a fourth was grazed.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A teen was arrested in connection with a shooting that left four people injured earlier this month in Homewood South.

Pittsburgh Police say 18-year-old Naythaniel Landry-Webb from Penn Hills was arrested in the 1100 block of Banksville Road Wednesday. He was wanted on multiple charges in connection with the Sept. 4 shooting, including aggravated assault and firearms violations.

(Photo: Pittsburgh Police/Facebook)

Police found three victims, two men and a woman, in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue. All three had gunshot wounds to the leg. Police say a fourth person also sustained a graze wound to his side.

The three who were shot were taken to the hospital.

Landry-Webb is also facing new charges for gun violations.