By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A teen was arrested in connection with a shooting that left four people injured earlier this month in Homewood South.READ MORE: Wolf Administration Warns Of Surge In Student Loan Forgiveness Scams
Pittsburgh Police say 18-year-old Naythaniel Landry-Webb from Penn Hills was arrested in the 1100 block of Banksville Road Wednesday. He was wanted on multiple charges in connection with the Sept. 4 shooting, including aggravated assault and firearms violations.READ MORE: Can Kids Be Harmed By Wearing Masks To Protect Against COVID?
Police found three victims, two men and a woman, in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue. All three had gunshot wounds to the leg. Police say a fourth person also sustained a graze wound to his side.
The three who were shot were taken to the hospital.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership Moves 60th Anniversary Light Up Night Celebration To Saturday
Landry-Webb is also facing new charges for gun violations.