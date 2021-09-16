By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The old Garden Theater on the North Side is once again shining bright.
Wednesday night was “Light Up Night” for the old theater.
Wednesday night was "Light Up Night" for the old theater.

The lighting of the marquee marked the groundbreaking for a project that has been decades in the making.
Q and Trek Development will build apartment units as well as retail spaces at the corner of North Avenue and Federal Street.
It was a landmark day for a site and a project that has stopped and started many times – going all the way back to when Tom Murphy was the mayor of Pittsburgh.
"There's a long history of this," Murphy said. "When we see this beautiful building going up, remember that history, we're replacing a place that all the kids in Pittsburgh were told not to go, with something much greater."
The new homes and businesses at The Garden Theater should be ready for move-in by about this time next year.