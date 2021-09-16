BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been sentenced for a deadly shooting in the Hill District three years ago.

Montay Bailey will spend the next 20 to 60 years in prison.

He was found guilty of killing Shawn Dillard of Erie on Cliff Street back in April of 2018.

According to court documents, a witness told police Bailey killed Dillard out of revenge and over drugs.