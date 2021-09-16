By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mustafa Alowemer, the man accused of plotting to bomb a church on the North Side, has pleaded guilty in federal court to aiding ISIS.

He is facing a list of charges and is accused of planning to bomb the Legacy International Worship Center more than two years ago.

He also threatened to kill police.

The Syria native and current Pittsburgh resident came to the United States as a refugee in 2016. He lived in an apartment with his family inside the Pittsburgh Housing Authority neighborhood Northview Heights. He attended Brashear High School, as an English as a Second Language student.

In the months leading up to his graduation, the FBI says Alowemer used social media to express his support of ISIS and asked for a weapon with a silencer. He allegedly told an undercover FBI agent he was going to walk up to the Legacy International Worship Center on the North Side with a backpack full of explosives and put the bag on the side of the church.

Alowemer, 23, will be back in court in January for his sentencing.

