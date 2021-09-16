BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Hempfield Area School District is getting ready to open a pre-K classroom next week.

They plan to open the classroom next Thursday inside of West Hempfield Elementary School.

A pre-K expansion grant from the state is making it possible and will cover the cost of 20 kids in the program.

The class will be for kids ages 3 and 4.

Acceptance will be income-based.

Parents in the Hempfield Area School District wanting to apply can do so at this link.