By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Hempfield Area School District is getting ready to open a pre-K classroom next week.
They plan to open the classroom next Thursday inside of West Hempfield Elementary School.
A pre-K expansion grant from the state is making it possible and will cover the cost of 20 kids in the program.
The class will be for kids ages 3 and 4.
Acceptance will be income-based.
Parents in the Hempfield Area School District wanting to apply can do so at this link.