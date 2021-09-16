By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Light Up Night is moving.

The city’s annual celebration to ring in the holiday season will still be held in downtown Pittsburgh, but this year’s festivities are moving by one day to the Saturday before Thanksgiving rather than the Friday before.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has marked Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, as the date for the Highmark Light Up Night Celebration. This year also marks its 60th anniversary.

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup says in a press release, “Highmark Light Up Night marks the beginning of Downtown Pittsburgh’s holiday celebrations, and we believe the move to Saturday night will allow us to expand on the experiences we can offer the community. We know that this 60th Anniversary will provide an especially significant year of holiday spirit. The community is really seeking out immersive experiences that can evoke happiness and joy, and help you find that ‘wonder’ you can only get at the holidays – and we’re confident they’ll find that in abundance Downtown this year.”

Organizers say they decided to move the festivities to Saturday night to eliminate Friday night rush hour street closures, which means detours for workers leaving town by personal vehicle and also by bus and T.

One thing that will still be opening on the night of Friday, Nov. 19, is the 10th annual Peoples Gas Holiday Market. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says there will be restaurant and retail promotion to coincide with the grand opening.

Other events will also be announced in the coming weeks, organizers say.

For more information on Light Up Night and the Holiday Market, visit their site here.