By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CARNEGIE (KDKA) – Republican Congressman Guy Reschenthaler previously joined a lawsuit against Pennsylvania's mail-in voting laws but on Wednesday when asked if he supports the Pennsylvania GOP's subpoena of voting records – he deferred.
"Every counted vote needs to be verified, so I don't want to get into the particulars," he said. "As you know, it's a state issue, I'm really not involved in that. I'll leave that up to my former colleagues in the state senate and those in the statehouse."
Congressman Reschenthaler joined Congressman John Joyce and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday in Carnegie.
The trio toured a factory in an attempt to draw attention to rising prices and worker shortages.