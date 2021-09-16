BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
The team is asking unvaccinated fans to wear a mask at all times.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’re days away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home-opening game, and the team wants to remind everyone of its mask policy.

Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders at Heinz Field is expected to be the biggest crowd for a sporting event in Pittsburgh since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

So the Steelers are reminding fans to bring their masks to Heinz Field. Masks will be required for indoor areas and inside the club level but not in the Great Hall or other concourses.

