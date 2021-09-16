By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’re days away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home-opening game, and the team wants to remind everyone of its mask policy.READ MORE: Homeowner Says He Is Left With 'Nothing' After Alleged Hidden Holding Tanks Sour His Dreams
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 16, 2021READ MORE: After 2 Fights Last Week, Sto-Rox Moves Friday's Football Game To Avonworth
Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders at Heinz Field is expected to be the biggest crowd for a sporting event in Pittsburgh since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
So the Steelers are reminding fans to bring their masks to Heinz Field. Masks will be required for indoor areas and inside the club level but not in the Great Hall or other concourses.MORE NEWS: Balloon Release Held For Steven Eason, The 15-Year-Old Central Catholic Student Shot And Killed At Haunted Hills Hayride
The team is asking unvaccinated fans to wear a mask at all times.