By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Wolf administration is warning about a surge in student loan forgiveness scams.
The state's Department of Banking and Securities and the Department of Education want people to think twice before giving out personal information to someone offering help with student loans.
They say you should research the name of the program the scammer is offering you. Common fake names include the “CARES Act loan forgiveness” or “Biden loan forgiveness.” These are not real.
Before you give out any information like your Social Security Number or your bank details, call your servicer directly.
