PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently seized two shipments of dozens of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in Pittsburgh.

After it was revealed Wednesday that 70 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards were headed to an address in Beaver County, restaurants that require the shot still say they are not worried.

Leo. a public house in Pittsburgh was one of the first to require proof of vaccination and ID before you can eat there.

The North Side eatery said it is not too concerned about people lying on their vaccination status. The eatery believes the patrons will be honest.

But the market for buying fake vaccine cards has skyrocketed since President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, which is why Acting U.S. Attorney General Steve Kaufman said officials are ready to take action if necessary.

“We’re interested in any type of those counterfeit documents. We’ll investigate and we’ll prosecute if warranted,” Kaufman said.

U.S. Customs says it has already seized more than 6,000 of them from airports across the country.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says once you get vaccinated, make sure to keep your card in a safe place.