PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is rationing sales of a few dozen products.

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board implemented a two-bottle limit per day on 43 items because of supply issues. It will remain in place indefinitely.

The restrictions are also in place for bars, restaurants and other license holders. Bar owners say they have been struggling to meet the demand for months now.

“We’ve been hearing stories about vendors not having enough bottles for products. In some cases, there are other disruptions in the supply chain. It may have affected numerous other states over the past couple of months. It’s just now Pennsylvania is starting to see the effects of these shortages,” said Shawn Kelly, a spokesperson for the PLCB.

As things just started to seem normal again, the rationed booze makes it harder on bars that have already experienced a tough year.

“It’s murderous, it’s really tough,” said Mac McCafferty of Hoople’s Public House. “This past year and a half has been quite a bear. The people you owe money to, they don’t wanna hear it, they just want their money.”

In fact, McCafferty said he hasn’t been able to buy like he has wanted to for the past year.

“We have trouble getting beer,” McCafferty said. “A lot of our beer now is coming in aluminum cans and bottles. We have trouble getting bottles of certain brands, they’re all getting pretty tight.”

Bar owners hope they will still be able to keep customers happy.