BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 382 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

READ MORE: UPMC Hosting Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Across The Area This Weekend

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 349 are confirmed and 33 are probable cases.

There have been 7,922 total hospitalizations and 115,731 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,114.

READ MORE: Kennywood's 'Choose The Color' Contest For The Phantom's Revenge Winner Revealed

MORE NEWS: Millvale Police Looking For Two Suspects Accused Of Stealing No Parking Signs And Flags

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: