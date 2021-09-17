By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 382 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 349 are confirmed and 33 are probable cases.
There have been 7,922 total hospitalizations and 115,731 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,114.

Age/gender of new cases:
Age Group Cases Gender Cases
00-04 14
05-12 62 Female 203
13-18 28 Male 179
19-24 34
25-49 131
50-64 62
65+ 51
