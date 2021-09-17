PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s expected to be a busy weekend in Pittsburgh.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to be in town with several events taking place. Doctors are asking for people to be safe and follow CDC guidelines.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back, albeit in September instead of March.

“We’ve done everything we can do. It’s up to people to decide what they want to do ultimately,” parade committee chairman Mac McCafferty said.

He said the parade is encouraging people to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines.

“We didn’t want to put anybody at risk. If someone feels they are at risk, obviously, don’t come to the parade,” McCafferty said.

The parade routinely brings tens of thousands of people to downtown Pittsburgh.

Heinz Field will be busy with Pitt football on Saturday. Then, a full house of 65,000-plus fans will be on hand for the Steelers’ home opener.

The Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival is also expected to bring huge crowds with Grammy winner Chaka Khan performing at the Benedum Center in the Cultural District. Proof of vaccination will be required at the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival.

“If you’re out in a crowded place and you have risk factors, you can wear a mask whether you are inside or outside,” Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said during her weekly press briefing.

Allegheny Health Network Doctor of Internal Medicine Dr. Brian Lamb said if you are unvaccinated, stay home.

“Anytime you’re in large groups if you’re not vaccinated, you are taking your life into your own hands,” he said over Zoom.

If you are vaccinated, it’s recommended that you mask up in crowded settings.

“You’re going to get some protection from having the vaccine, but you need to do everything you can to give yourself that extra protection,” Dr. Lamb said.

Lamb said AHN has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases since people gathered over the Labor Day weekend.

Dr. Lamb added that doctors don’t want to be downers, but they don’t want hospitals to be overwhelmed. He said at this point, AHN is not at capacity.