By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Much of Louisana is still dealing with the fallout from Hurricane Ida and some areas are seeing even more rain and flooding after Tropical Storm Nicholas made landfall along the Gulf Coast.
Because of all that, there are still several people in desperate need of help.
That's where the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is stepping in to help.
They are planning to send almost 25,000 pounds of food and water to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
The food bank is working with other groups such as Feeding America and the Brothers' Brother Foundation to make it happen.
Meals will be prepared on Friday, which also happens to be Hunger Action Day.