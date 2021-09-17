Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stimpy

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Stimpy is a special girl who came to Animal Friends after she was picked up as a stray by a good Samaritan. She has a vision impairment and high blood pressure which is managed by medication, but she doesn’t let that stop her from playing with her favorite toy – a teaser! This sweet gal is very loveable and loves to be pet. Stimpy will do best in a home with someone who is willing to give her all the love and attention she needs!

To find out more about how to adopt Stimpy, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Georgia

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Georgia came to us from wandering on the road. No owner claimed her. She is a senior girl. Blind. Loves attention, being right by your side. Clean in her pen. Needs an adopter who will be home with her a lot. The shelter is a confusing place for her.

To find out more about how to adopt Georgia, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24