By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MILLVALE (KDKA) – Millvale Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men.READ MORE: Kennywood's 'Choose The Color' Contest For The Phantom's Revenge Winner Revealed
Overnight, they were seen on video stealing two no parking signs and taking down and destroying several American flags from businesses and homes.READ MORE: Greene County Getting Federal Grant To Improve Broadband Internet Infrastructure
According to the police chief, it will likely cost thousands of dollars to replace the signs.MORE NEWS: Here We Go: Staying Safe While Cheering On The Steelers Against The Raiders This Sunday
Anyone with information is asked to call the Millvale Police at 412-473-3056.