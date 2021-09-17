BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MILLVALE (KDKA) – Millvale Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men.

Overnight, they were seen on video stealing two no parking signs and taking down and destroying several American flags from businesses and homes.

According to the police chief, it will likely cost thousands of dollars to replace the signs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Millvale Police at 412-473-3056.