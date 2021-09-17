By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh International Airport has some cute new members on the "Paws Team."
According to the airport, these dogs are there to brighten travelers’ days.
There's Mini Cooper, an 80-pound Bernese Mount Dog, and his favorite treat is hot dogs and cheese.
Then there’s Allie, the Golden Retriever. She’s a fan of chicken jerky and going for a swim. She also has a pretty relatable pet peeve – getting out of bed.
Lastly, but not least, there's Denver, the English Labrador Retriever.
Denver loves Puppachinos and playtime in the water.