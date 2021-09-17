BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, PIT Paws Team, Pittsburgh International Airport, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh International Airport has some cute new members on the “Paws Team.”

READ MORE: U.S. Steel Looking For Site To Build New Steel Mill

According to the airport, these dogs are there to brighten travelers’ days.

There’s Mini Cooper, an 80-pound Bernese Mount Dog, and his favorite treat is hot dogs and cheese.

READ MORE: A Special Relationship: Truck Driver Helps Lift The Spirits Of Young Boy With Cystic Fibrosis

Then there’s Allie, the Golden Retriever. She’s a fan of chicken jerky and going for a swim. She also has a pretty relatable pet peeve – getting out of bed.

Lastly, but not least, there’s Denver, the English Labrador Retriever.

MORE NEWS: Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Sending Food To Louisiana To Help With Hurricane Relief

Denver loves Puppachinos and playtime in the water.