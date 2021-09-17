BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Kennywood fans have spoken and they spoke loudly.

After nearly 10,000 votes submitted in the park’s “Choose the Color” contest to pick the new color for the Phantom’s Revenged there was a clear winner.

“Petrifying Purple.”

This offseason, crews will repaint the coaster purple.

Up next for a new coat of paint?

The Thunderbolt.