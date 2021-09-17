By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Kennywood fans have spoken and they spoke loudly.READ MORE: Millvale Police Looking For Two Suspects Accused Of Stealing No Parking Signs And Flags
After nearly 10,000 votes submitted in the park’s “Choose the Color” contest to pick the new color for the Phantom’s Revenged there was a clear winner.
“Petrifying Purple.”READ MORE: Greene County Getting Federal Grant To Improve Broadband Internet Infrastructure
This offseason, crews will repaint the coaster purple.
Up next for a new coat of paint?MORE NEWS: Here We Go: Staying Safe While Cheering On The Steelers Against The Raiders This Sunday
The Thunderbolt.