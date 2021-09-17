By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a relationship and a moment that means the world to one little boy in Pittsburgh.

Alex has Cystic Fibrosis and his parents say he’s pretty much been stuck in the house during the pandemic but there is one thing that has got him through each day.

It’s waiving to the truckers that drive past his Sharpsburg home.

His mother, Diana Moore, says he formed a special relationship with one ProVia driver.

“It reminds me that there are compassionate people in the world,” said Diana Moore, Alex’s mother. “The ProVia driver, just you know all the time, even if Alex isn’t out – if it’s raining or he’s napping or eating or playing with his siblings – he still beeps every time he goes by. It just becomes a very special little friendship and you know, this is what gets us through our day.”

They connected on Facebook and that’s when ProVia gave Alex a teddy bear, blanket, and water bottle to hopefully make his day.

If you’re driving down Route 28 towards Sharpsburg, make sure to give a honk and a wave to Alex.