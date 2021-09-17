By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority says about 50 bus routes will be detoured this weekend for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Those detours will start on Saturday with the closure of Liberty Avenue in the Strip District at 7:30 a.m.
Most of the detours will end by 2:30 p.m. but some buses on the Boulevard of the Allies may have to detour until 5:00 p.m.
There will be a rail shuttle between Steel Plaza and Penn Station to connect riders to the East Busway.
A full list of detours can be found on Port Authority’s website at this link.