By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you are still in need of a COVID-19 vaccination, UPMC is hosting several clinics to get vaccinated.
Today there will be clinics in O'Hara Township, McKeesport, and Arlington Heights.
Then, on Saturday, there will be vaccination clinics at Bat’s Barbershop in East Liberty and Saint Clair Park in Greensburg.
Walk-ins are being accepted.
For full information about the clinics and their locations, check out this link.