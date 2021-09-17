BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Coronavirus Vaccines, COVID-19, COVID-19 Vaccines, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, UPMC Vaccine Clinics

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you are still in need of a COVID-19 vaccination, UPMC is hosting several clinics to get vaccinated.

READ MORE: Kennywood's 'Choose The Color' Contest For The Phantom's Revenge Winner Revealed

Today there will be clinics in O’Hara Township, McKeesport, and Arlington Heights.

READ MORE: Millvale Police Looking For Two Suspects Accused Of Stealing No Parking Signs And Flags

Then, on Saturday, there will be vaccination clinics at Bat’s Barbershop in East Liberty and Saint Clair Park in Greensburg.

Walk-ins are being accepted.

MORE NEWS: Greene County Getting Federal Grant To Improve Broadband Internet Infrastructure

For full information about the clinics and their locations, check out this link.