PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start to our Friday with some areas of patchy fog.

Today we should have no problem getting back to the 80s. Humidity will be on the rise for the next couple of days and it’ll feel sticky.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Today we will be mostly dry with sunshine but there’s a very small chance for a stray shower.

Overnight and through the day Saturday there’s a better chance for isolated showers and even possible thunderstorms to develop.

They will be hit or miss so some areas may not see a drop of rain all weekend long.

If you’re heading to the Steelers game on Sunday, we have a sunny and warm day with highs slightly above normal, it’ll be comfortable and dry!

The dry and sunny weather lasts through the start of the week, but it will be sticky with highs above normal in the 80s. We see the chance for rain showers to return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday is also the first official day of Fall!

The Autumnal Equinox will be at 3:21 p.m. It’ll start to feel like fall for the end of the week as well!

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.