By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITEHALL (KDKA) — Humane officers and police removed at least 30 cats from a home in Whitehall.
Whitehall police say crews responded to a house fire on South Passage Drive on Sunday. The resident was rescued and is receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
Police say fire crews removed 20 to 25 cats from the residence that morning.
Humane officers returned on Friday to search and remove any remaining animals. Officials found 10 more cats.
All the cats were taken to Animal Friends and Humane Animal Rescue for evaluation. Police say humane officers will determine if charges are warranted.