By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Three people have been shot nearby the Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday.

This happened on the 900 block of New York Avenue on Saturday, according to dispatchers.

The call originally came at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

The victims have been transported from the scene near Kinlock.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

