By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a woman was found with a gunshot wound this evening in the City of Duquesne.READ MORE: West Virginia Woman Admits She Was Paid For Trafficking Teen
Allegheny County Police say they first responded to the 1000 block of Duquesne Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.READ MORE: Friends, Family Hold Funeral Service For 15-Year-Old Steven Eason And Call For Justice
The female victim had suffered a gunshot wound to an upper extremity, according to police.
Medics transported her to a local hospital, and police say her condition is not life-threatening.MORE NEWS: 3 People Shot Near Lower Burrell’s Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department In Westmoreland County
Allegheny County Police say that anyone with any information about this incident can contact them anonymously at County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.